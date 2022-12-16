Home Nation

CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

On Thursday, the agency said engineering entrance exam JEE-Main would be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day.

Published: 16th December 2022 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency on Friday said medical entrance examination NEET-UG will be conducted on May 7, 2023.

The second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023, it announced.

"The schedule for all crucial exams has been announced this year in advance," a senior NTA official added.

On Thursday, the agency said engineering entrance exam JEE-Main would be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day.

The second session of the exam will be held in April and applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15 to January 12, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CUET medical entrance examination NEET-UG
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp