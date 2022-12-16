Illicit liquor menace: 'Don't dig well when house is on fire,' SC tells Punjab government

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court on Thursday warned the government of Punjab to immediately adopt strict measures to address the large-scale manufacture and sale of illicit liquor in the state.

"Do not dig the well when the house catches fire," the Supreme Court reportedly observed.

According to legal news portal Live Law, the state government told the bench, comprising Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar, that they had already taken steps in the right direction "because of this court's indulgence."

"Have you seen Bihar today?" Justice Shah asked, referring to the Bihar hooch tragedy in Saran district that has claimed the lives of at 39 people, with the death toll still rising. "This is exactly what we want to avoid!" the judge exclaimed.

The petitioner, Live Law report said, submitted before the court that the primary concern is only low-level persons are being arrested. The people actually manufacturing and supplying the liquor are escaping the police scanner.

Even on earlier occasions, the court had slammed the Punjab government over this issue.

The Supreme Court on Thursday warned the government of Punjab to immediately adopt strict measures to address the large-scale manufacture and sale of illicit liquor in the state. "Do not dig the well when the house catches fire," the Supreme Court reportedly observed. According to legal news portal Live Law, the state government told the bench, comprising Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar, that they had already taken steps in the right direction "because of this court's indulgence." "Have you seen Bihar today?" Justice Shah asked, referring to the Bihar hooch tragedy in Saran district that has claimed the lives of at 39 people, with the death toll still rising. "This is exactly what we want to avoid!" the judge exclaimed. The petitioner, Live Law report said, submitted before the court that the primary concern is only low-level persons are being arrested. The people actually manufacturing and supplying the liquor are escaping the police scanner. Even on earlier occasions, the court had slammed the Punjab government over this issue.