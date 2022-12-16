Home Nation

No one should underestimate Congress, it is only party which can bring down BJP: Rahul

Rahul said during a presser on the completion of 100 days of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra that Congress does not need those who cannot fight the BJP.

Published: 16th December 2022 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul-BharatJodoYatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Dausa, Rajasthan. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rahul Gandhi on Friday said no one should underestimate the Congress as it is ideologically driven and is the only party which can bring down the BJP, which he alleged is fascist.

Addressing a press conference here on the completion of 100 days of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, he welcomed anyone wanting to leave the party saying the Congress does not need those who cannot fight the BJP and succumb to pressures because they may be corrupt.

"A lot of people have this fantasy that the Congress party is finished. But I can say that the Congress party can never be finished and mark my words the BJP is going to be taken down by the Congress party," he told reporters.

Noting that no one should underestimate the Congress, Gandhi said lakhs and crores of party workers are its strength and "if we utilise our workers well, we will be able to ensure a massive victory of the Congress in Rajasthan in next elections".

Asked about the exodus of leaders from the Congress in the recent past, Gandhi said the Congress had in fact won the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections lately.

"If certain people want to leave the Congress party, if some lack the courage to take on the BJP, they are welcome to leave the party. We don't want them. We want those who believe in the Congress party and don't believe in fascism," he said, alleging the BJP is fascist.

Asked about the response to the Bharat Jodo Yatra so far, he said it has been overwhelming in Rajasthan and the Hindi speaking belt.

"We saw that it is not just the party workers, but general public also loves the Congress a lot. Critics felt the Bharat Jodo Yatra will fail in Rajasthan due to factionalism, but it has been a huge success here and the response has been overwhelming," the former Congress president said.

ALSO READ | Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joins Rajasthan leg

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress Party Rahul Gandhi BJP
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp