Now, Muslim outfit objects to Deepika, SRK-starrer Pathaan

BHOPAL: More trouble seems to be in store for Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer film ‘Pathaan’. A day after Narottam Mishra, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh objected to Padukone’s saffron bikini in the movie’s first released song ‘Besharam Rang’, a Muslim outfit too has demanded banning the film.

The Delhi headquartered All India Muslim Tewhar Committee has demanded a ban on the movie unless the title of the film is changed and objectionable scenes are removed. “I’ve received dozens of phone calls from Muslims from across the country in the past two days, in which we’ve been told that the movie contains obscene scenes and shows Islam in bad light."

"Naming such a film as Pathaan amounts to insulting sentiments of the Pathaan clan. We call for banning the movie, unless its name is changed...,” said Peerzada Khurram Miyan Chishti, Bhopal-based head of the outfit.

“Soon our units in Mumbai and Telangana will take legal action against the makers and actors of the movie by lodging FIRs. If the local police don’t take action, then we’ll move the court. It hardly matters whether SRK is featured in the movie or not, our demand for banning will not change, irrespective of his presence in the film,” the AIMTC head added.

