Protests in Rajouri after 2 civilians killed near army camp; army blames militants 

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A protest broke out near the Poonch-Rajouri highway in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning after two locals were found dead and another injured outside an army camp in the area.

According to Army, the duo was killed in firing by unidentified militants. The locals have demanded a probe into the incident.

Reports said two locals with bullet marks were found dead outside Alpha Gate of an army camp in Rajouri near the Poonch-Rajouri highway in the early hours today.

The deceased were identified as Kamal Kumar and Surinder Kumar, both residents of the Rajouri district.

According to locals, some empty cartridges were also found near the spot.

After the local population came to know about the incident, people in large numbers came out on the roads and protested against the killing. They blocked the vehicular movement on the road and demanded a thorough probe into the killing.

Top police, army and civil officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

A police official said they are ascertaining the facts about the incident.

“In an early morning firing incident by unidentified terrorists at Rajauri near Military Hospital, there has been a fatal casualty of two individuals. The Police, security forces and civil administration officials are on the site,” the army said in a tweet.

