Home Nation

Protests in Rajouri after 2 civilians killed near army camp; army blames militants 

Reports said two locals with bullet marks were found dead outside Alpha Gate of an army camp in Rajouri near the Poonch-Rajouri highway in the early hours today.

Published: 16th December 2022 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rajouri protest

Protest broke out in Rajouri after two locals were found dead and another injured outside an army camp. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A protest broke out near the Poonch-Rajouri highway in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning after two locals were found dead and another injured outside an army camp in the area.

According to Army, the duo was killed in firing by unidentified militants. The locals have demanded a probe into the incident.

Reports said two locals with bullet marks were found dead outside Alpha Gate of an army camp in Rajouri near the Poonch-Rajouri highway in the early hours today.

The deceased were identified as Kamal Kumar and Surinder Kumar, both residents of the Rajouri district.

According to locals, some empty cartridges were also found near the spot.

After the local population came to know about the incident, people in large numbers came out on the roads and protested against the killing. They blocked the vehicular movement on the road and demanded a thorough probe into the killing.

Top police, army and civil officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

A police official said they are ascertaining the facts about the incident.

“In an early morning firing incident by unidentified terrorists at Rajauri near Military Hospital, there has been a fatal casualty of two individuals. The Police, security forces and civil administration officials are on the site,” the army said in a tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajouri protest Poonch-Rajouri highway
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp