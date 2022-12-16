Home Nation

Sukhu meets Kharge, says ministry to be expanded after Assembly session

Kharge told the party leadership in the state to fill up all vacancies in the government and make appointments in the boards and corporations soon.

Published: 16th December 2022

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state party chief Pratibha Singh in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Hectic lobbying for cabinet berths are underway in Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the cabinet will be formed after the upcoming assembly session.

Sukhu, along with all newly-elected MLAs of the Congress, met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here. This was his first visit to the national capital after being elected as chief minister.
Interacting with media persons after the meeting, Sukhu said, “The Himachal Cabinet will be formed soon and you will be informed accordingly."

"The cabinet will be formed after the Vidhan Sabha session.” He added that as he was accompanied by state Congress president Pratibha Singh and all elected MLAs, including deputy chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. During his meeting with legislators, Kharge told them to remain united and asked them to share power with all party workers.

He also urged them to remain connected with the grassroots level and serve the people of Himachal Pradesh earnestly. Kharge told the party leadership in the state to fill up all vacancies in the government and make appointments in the boards and corporations soon.

The Congress chief asked the chief minister to share power with party workers so that they also feel the ownership of the government and work more closely with public, sources said. The party will ensure that there is equitable share of power in the hill state between various factions, they added.

Terming the meeting as a courtesy meeting, Sukhu said, “We had come to thank the Congress president as he had campaigned for us in Himachal elections. All 40 MLAs and PCC chief Pratibha Singh has come and thanked Kharge ji on how he extended the party’s support.” “Kharge ji told us to serve the people of Himachal with our hearts and thanked the people of Himachal for electing a Congress government,” 
Sukhu said.

