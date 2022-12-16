UP: Women constables suspended after dance video surfaces online

By PTI

AYODHYA: Four female police constables deployed as part of security at the Ram Janmabhoomi site here have been suspended after a video purportedly showing them dancing to Bhojpuri song 'Patli Kamariya Mori' surfaced online, officials said on Friday.

The suspended constables were not in uniform in the video shared widely on social media platforms, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G ordered the suspension of constables Kavita Patel, Kamini Kushwaha, Kashish Sahni and Sandhya Singh based on an inquiry report filed by Additional SP (security) Pankaj Pandey on Thursday.

