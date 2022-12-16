Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Senior cop held in custodial death of trader

Six persons, including five policemen and a doctor of Kanpur Dehat district hospital, were booked on Wednesday.

Published: 16th December 2022

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Special Operations Group (SOG) in-charge Prashant Gautam, one of the six accused of torturing a 27-year-old trader Balwant Singh to death in custody, was arrested on Thursday. The custodial death of Singh was reported on Tuesday. His autopsy report had shown two dozen injury marks on his body.

Six persons, including five policemen and a doctor of Kanpur Dehat district hospital, were booked on Wednesday.  They have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 147 (guilty of rioting) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Rania police station.

 Kanpur Dehat SP Suniti said, “Searches are underway to arrest the remaining absconding accused. Six teams have been formed to arrest them."

