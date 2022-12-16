Home Nation

Will turn colonies into ‘graveyards’, militants to Pandits

The militants had released a hit list of 56 Pandit employees along with their details and postings earlier this month on the blacklisted blog site.

Published: 16th December 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri Pandits

Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The militants in fresh threat to migrant Kashmiri Pandit PM package employees have warned of targetting them and turning the transit colonies being constructed for them in militancy-hit Valley into “graveyards”.

In a fresh threat on blacklisted blog “Kashmir Fight”, Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliate “The Resistance Front (TRF)” warned that the list of PM package Pandit employees recently released is warning to all PM package employees not to “get carried away with regimes’ filthy promises”. The militants had released a hit list of 56 Pandit employees along with their details and postings earlier this month on the blacklisted blog site.

The threat had added to fear among the 5,000 PM package Pandit employees, who are on strike and not attending their official duties in Valley since May 12 when a Pandit employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by militants inside Tehsildar’s office in central Kashmir. The striking PM package Pandit employees are demanding relocation to Jammu.

In the fresh threat, militants warned that the settlements (transit colonies being constructed for PM package Pandit employees in the Valley) will “become a graveyard for them”.“The resistance fighters won’t allow Israeli type settlements in Kashmir and anybody involved in this will be dealt harshly. Those contractors involved in raising these structures also will not be spared (sic),” warns the message.

The militant threat was issued after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on  conducted on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing construction work of the transit accommodations for PM Package employees at Baramulla and Bandipora in north Kashmir. In July 2021, Lieutenant Governor administration approved transfer of land in five districts of Valley for construction of 2,744 flats for migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees in the Valley under the 2015 Prime Minister’s Development Package.

The locations include Marhama-Bijbehara in Anantnag district, Wandhama-Lar in Ganderbal district, Fatehpora in Baramulla district, Allowpora-Keegam in Shopian district, Odina-Sumbal in Bandipora district and Khullangam Bagh in Kupwara district. A total of 1,680 units would be constructed to accommodate the migrant employees with the highest number of 480 units in Bandipora, followed by 336 in Baramulla, 288 in Kupwara and 192 each in rest of the three districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmiri Pandit militancy-hit Valley graveyards Lashkar-e-Taiba
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp