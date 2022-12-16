Will turn colonies into ‘graveyards’, militants to Pandits

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The militants in fresh threat to migrant Kashmiri Pandit PM package employees have warned of targetting them and turning the transit colonies being constructed for them in militancy-hit Valley into “graveyards”.

In a fresh threat on blacklisted blog “Kashmir Fight”, Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliate “The Resistance Front (TRF)” warned that the list of PM package Pandit employees recently released is warning to all PM package employees not to “get carried away with regimes’ filthy promises”. The militants had released a hit list of 56 Pandit employees along with their details and postings earlier this month on the blacklisted blog site.

The threat had added to fear among the 5,000 PM package Pandit employees, who are on strike and not attending their official duties in Valley since May 12 when a Pandit employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by militants inside Tehsildar’s office in central Kashmir. The striking PM package Pandit employees are demanding relocation to Jammu.

In the fresh threat, militants warned that the settlements (transit colonies being constructed for PM package Pandit employees in the Valley) will “become a graveyard for them”.“The resistance fighters won’t allow Israeli type settlements in Kashmir and anybody involved in this will be dealt harshly. Those contractors involved in raising these structures also will not be spared (sic),” warns the message.

The militant threat was issued after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on conducted on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing construction work of the transit accommodations for PM Package employees at Baramulla and Bandipora in north Kashmir. In July 2021, Lieutenant Governor administration approved transfer of land in five districts of Valley for construction of 2,744 flats for migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees in the Valley under the 2015 Prime Minister’s Development Package.

The locations include Marhama-Bijbehara in Anantnag district, Wandhama-Lar in Ganderbal district, Fatehpora in Baramulla district, Allowpora-Keegam in Shopian district, Odina-Sumbal in Bandipora district and Khullangam Bagh in Kupwara district. A total of 1,680 units would be constructed to accommodate the migrant employees with the highest number of 480 units in Bandipora, followed by 336 in Baramulla, 288 in Kupwara and 192 each in rest of the three districts.

