After grand victory, murmurs of dissent surface in Gujarat BJP

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Even as celebrations around its victory in the Assembly election are reverberating in Gujarat, echoes of dissent are being heard in the BJP.

Adding to the internal rift is the voice of former state minister Nanu Vanani, who has written an open letter, raising questions about the style of functioning within the party. “There is no one in Gujarat BJP to take care of small workers. I am perturbed about the current situation,” he told this newspaper. Vanani has said in the letter, “I did not see BJP workers’ enthusiasm in 2022 elections that I have seen in the past in the way they brought voters to the polling station.”

Vanani also expressed concern over the lower voter turnout this time, as well as the BJP’s functioning. “The party needs to review its style of functioning. A lot of reporting on paper is going on in the party, but the ground reality is far different from these reports. Some individuals have become too powerful, and the party surrendering to their might is not a good sign, as it demoralises workers,” he said. “The approach to import readymade leaders from other parties is sending wrong signals to the cadre,” he added.

Other BJP leaders have raised similar questions. Kirtisinh Vaghela, who lost in Kankrej, said he failed because local leaders worked against the party. Addressing a gathering, Vaghela said, “Party members who cannot even win in panchayat polls were demanding tickets. They worked against the party and harmed us.” Mansinh Parmar, who lost from Somnath, also said, “Some turned out to be traitors, and the party will not forgive them.” Local leaders and municipality were also blamed by Rajul Desai, who lost from Patan.

