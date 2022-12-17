Allahabad HC dismisses Mukhtar Ansari’s plea against proceedings in 1996 gangster Act case

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: In yet another jolt, the application filed by jailed former MLA Mukhtar Ansari challenging the proceedings in the case lodged under Gangster Act in 1996 was dismissed by Allahabad High Court on Friday.

The High Court junked the appeal of the jailed former MLA a day after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a case by a Ghazipur MP/MLA court which had also slapped a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Ansari and his aide Bhim Singh.

Ansari, who has been behind bars since 2006, has been convicted in two other cases in September this year.

The order passed by a single judge bench comprising Justice Samit Gopal, read: “At the very outset, learned counsels for the applicant stated that the present 482 application has become infructuous as the trial has concluded and as such the same be dismissed as infructuous.” “The application is dismissed as infructuous,” it further stated.

Ansari, in the application, had pleaded the high court to quash the chargesheet filed against him in 2004 in the case. “We had challenged the Gangster’s Act proceedings against my client on the ground that the Gangster’s Act proceedings didn’t have the approval from the District Magistrate of Ghazipur. The

application, challenging the Gangster’s Act proceedings, was listed first on December 9. The court had granted time to the state government and listed the matter on Friday. But since the trial court gave its order on Thursday, our application was rejected,” said Advocate Upendra Upadhyay, who appeared on behalf

of Ansari in the High Court.

The Ghazipur MP/MLA court’s Thursday order came in the case filed against Ansari combining five cases different of murder and attempt to murder – two each in Varanasi and Ghazipur and one in Mughalsarai -- committed by him between 1988 and 1996 .

The five cases included the murder of Rajendra Singh under Cantt police station of Varanasi in 1988, murder of Vashishtha Tiwari alias Mala Guru in Ghazipur in 1988, Awadhesh Rai murder case of Varanasi in 1991, Constable Raghuvansh Singh murder case of Mughalsarai under Chandauli district also in 1991 and a murderous assault on additional SP and other cops in Ghazipur in 1996.

As per the Uttar Pradesh Police records, there are 60 cases registered against Ansari, and 11 of them were lodged in the past four years. Ansari has represented the Mau Assembly segment in UP assembly for five times winning the election thrice from jail.

On Wednesday, a local court in Prayagraj sent Ansari to 10-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating a money laundering case lodged against him and his family members since last year.

