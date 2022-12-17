Bhopal Diary: BJP woos Malaiya’s son as Cong makes inroad

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BJP woos Malaiya’s son as Cong makes inroad

Entire state BJP top brass was present at the grand event to mark the 75th birthday celebrations of party veteran and ex-finance minister Jayant Malaiya in Damoh district, recently. Amid speculations about Malaiya’s son Siddharth (who had quit BJP earlier)being wooed by the Congress, the entire top brass of the saffron party showered praise on the Malaiya family. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan won loudest cheers from the crowd when he praised Jayant, “Damoh was incomplete without Jayant Malaiya and this event in no way symbolises the BJP veteran’s political retirement.”

MP to roll out focused youth policy next year

MP will come out with its new youth policy on January 13 next year. The policy will be primarily based on suggestions from the youth on varied segments. A group of ministers including sports-youth welfare, medical education, besides higher education and school education ministers has been constituted for the policy framework. The government has also announced a complete process of filling up one lakh vacancies in different government departments through direct recruitment by August 15. The twin initiatives are majorly aimed to target the youth vote in next Assembly polls slated by end of next year.

IAS officer backs MP min against Pathaan

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra has an unexpected backer in his tirade against Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan film. IAS officer Niyaz Khan has come out in open support of Mishra’s opposition to the film. A pathan himself, Khan, tweeted, “We Indians have great culture where such western nakedness can’t be allowed. It’s not only against Hindu brothers, but also against Islam. The word Pathan is very sacred and emphasises on clothes Pathan is always very sensitive about dress. In the Pathaan movie song, there is no glimpse of niqab or burqa which is an inherent part of Pathan dress code. In place of it, there are colourful bikinis. Sad!”

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

BJP woos Malaiya’s son as Cong makes inroad Entire state BJP top brass was present at the grand event to mark the 75th birthday celebrations of party veteran and ex-finance minister Jayant Malaiya in Damoh district, recently. Amid speculations about Malaiya’s son Siddharth (who had quit BJP earlier)being wooed by the Congress, the entire top brass of the saffron party showered praise on the Malaiya family. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan won loudest cheers from the crowd when he praised Jayant, “Damoh was incomplete without Jayant Malaiya and this event in no way symbolises the BJP veteran’s political retirement.” MP to roll out focused youth policy next year MP will come out with its new youth policy on January 13 next year. The policy will be primarily based on suggestions from the youth on varied segments. A group of ministers including sports-youth welfare, medical education, besides higher education and school education ministers has been constituted for the policy framework. The government has also announced a complete process of filling up one lakh vacancies in different government departments through direct recruitment by August 15. The twin initiatives are majorly aimed to target the youth vote in next Assembly polls slated by end of next year. IAS officer backs MP min against Pathaan MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra has an unexpected backer in his tirade against Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan film. IAS officer Niyaz Khan has come out in open support of Mishra’s opposition to the film. A pathan himself, Khan, tweeted, “We Indians have great culture where such western nakedness can’t be allowed. It’s not only against Hindu brothers, but also against Islam. The word Pathan is very sacred and emphasises on clothes Pathan is always very sensitive about dress. In the Pathaan movie song, there is no glimpse of niqab or burqa which is an inherent part of Pathan dress code. In place of it, there are colourful bikinis. Sad!” Anuraag singh Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com