Home Nation

Bhopal Diary: BJP woos Malaiya’s son as Cong makes inroad

Amid speculations about Malaiya’s son Siddharth (who had quit BJP earlier)being wooed by the Congress, the entire top brass of the saffron party showered praise on the Malaiya family.

Published: 17th December 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

BJP symbol

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BJP woos Malaiya’s son as Cong makes inroad
Entire state BJP top brass was present at the grand event to mark the 75th birthday celebrations of party veteran and ex-finance minister Jayant Malaiya in Damoh district, recently. Amid speculations about Malaiya’s son Siddharth (who had quit BJP earlier)being wooed by the Congress, the entire top brass of the saffron party showered praise on the Malaiya family. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan won loudest cheers from the crowd when he praised Jayant, “Damoh was incomplete without Jayant Malaiya and this event in no way symbolises the BJP veteran’s political retirement.” 

MP to roll out focused youth policy next year
MP will come out with its new youth policy on January 13 next year. The policy will be primarily based on suggestions from the youth on varied segments. A group of ministers including sports-youth welfare, medical education, besides higher education and school education ministers has been constituted for the policy framework. The government has also announced a complete process of filling up one lakh vacancies in different government departments through direct recruitment by August 15. The twin initiatives are majorly aimed to target the youth vote in next Assembly polls slated by end of next year.

IAS officer backs MP min against Pathaan
MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra has an unexpected backer in his tirade against Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan film. IAS officer Niyaz Khan has come out in open support of Mishra’s opposition to the film. A pathan himself, Khan, tweeted, “We Indians have great culture where such western nakedness can’t be allowed. It’s not only against Hindu brothers, but also against Islam. The word Pathan is very sacred and emphasises on clothes Pathan is always very sensitive about dress. In the Pathaan movie song, there is no glimpse of niqab or burqa which is an inherent part of Pathan dress code. In place of it, there are colourful bikinis. Sad!” 

Anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Jayant Malaiya Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan youth policy
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp