Bus carrying 75 school children overturns in UP's Prayagraj, 2 killed, several injured

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Two school students died on the spot while over 30 sustained grievous injuries after an overloaded bus carrying 75 children turned turtle in Saidabad area in Handia township of Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.

The bus, carrying the students of Kanti Devi Janata Vidyalaya of Jaunpur was on a tour to Mangarh Dham in Pratapgarh and further to Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj.

At around 10 in the morning, the bus driver lost control as he was trying to evade two persons, riding a bike, came in front of the bus suddenly near Bheski village in Handia on the Prayagraj-Varanasi Highway.

According to sources, as the bus got overturned, the students inside started screaming for help, the locals and villagers of Bheski came to the rescue. They took the students trapped inside the bus out. The 27 students injured in the incident were rushed to nearby Devraj hospital in Handia township.

The police authorities confirmed the death of two students identified as Class 9th student Ankit Kumar, resident of Ghorahan, and class 10th student Anurag of Bharthipur. The families of the deceased were informed about the incident by the police.

On getting the information, senior police officials, including DCP Ganga Nagar (Trans-Ganga) Abhishek Aggarwal, reached the spot and admitted the students to the nearby community health centre (CHC). Seriously injured students were referred to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj. Both bike riders also sustained injuries in the accident and were also admitted to the hospital.

“As of now, two students have died in the accident and over a dozen have been injured. We have admitted the injured at the nearby CHC, while the seriously injured students have been referred to SRN Hospital. We are still ascertaining the loss and the exact number of deaths will be known later," Aggarwal said.

As per the police sources, the bus turned turtle as it was in high speed and was carrying around 75 students – 40 boys and 35 girls-- while having a seating capacity for 41 only. Seven teachers were accompanying the students on study tour.

