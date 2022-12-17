CBI clean chit to ex-Madras HC Chief Justice Tahilramani

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has scrutinised the allegations of impropriety, corruption and political bias against former Madras High Court chief justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani but did not find the commission of any cognizable offence, the Centre told Lok Sabha on Friday.

The information was shared by Union Minister of state for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Jitendra Singh in response to queries from A K P Chinraj of the DMK. In 2019, the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi had directed the CBI to take action against Justice Tahilramani after an IB report flagged her close ties with a Tamil Nadu minister, illegal acquisition of property in Chennai and her decision to dissolve a special bench dealing with idol theft cases. The Supreme Court collegium subsequently decided to transfer her as the chief justice of the Meghalaya High Court for “better administration of justice”. However, Justice Tahilramani resigned.

Chinraj had sought to know whether the CBI has received any direction from the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of India between July and November 2019 to take action against the former judge. He also wanted to know whether the CBI has registered any FIR.

Singh said, “CBI had received a reference dated 26.09.2019 from Secretary General of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. CBI, on verification, found that the reference did not disclose commission of a cognizable offence and accordingly, no offence has been registered.”

