Court declares Chinmayanand absconder in 2011 rape case

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)-3 of Shahjahanpur MP/MLA court Asma Sultana has declared former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand an absconder in connection with an 11-year-old rape case of one of his disciples in which he is the main accused.

Acting under Section 82 of Criminal Procedure Code, ACJM-3 Asma Sultana issued directives to Shahjahanpur police, to paste notices declaring Chinmayanand an absconder ,at all public places across the city as he failed to surrender in court despite a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued against him. The court posted the matter for hearing on January 16.

Chinmayanand’s lawyer submitted an application saying that being old and weak and having medical conditions, Chinmayanand had been unable to appear in the court in person. Consequently, in the light of all these details, the MP/MLA court passed an order under Section 82 of CPC declaring the accused as an absconder.

