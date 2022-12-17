Home Nation

India, Bangladesh play significant role in ensuring security of region: B'desh Air Force Chief

Bangladesh's Air Force Chief said both countries have an "umbilical connection" and that relationship has been more profound since the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971.

Published: 17th December 2022 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Chief of the Bangladesh Air Force, reviews the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy, Dundigal about 47kms from Hyderabad, Dec. 17, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: India and Bangladesh have a pivotal role to play in ensuring the security of the region, Chief of Bangladesh Air Force Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan said here on Saturday.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Combined Graduation Parade of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force, Hannan said both countries have an "umbilical connection" and that relationship has been more profound since the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971.

"Both the countries have a significant role to play in ensuring the security of the region and our defence forces conduct regular joint exercises to ensure that we have synergy in our efforts," he said.

Noting that Bangladesh Air Force was born in Dimapur in India on September 28, 1971, the air force chief of the neighbouring country said with that heritage today both countries have an understanding of mutual trust and respect.

"India and Bangladesh have an umbilical connection. This connection has been more profound since the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971. This makes me recall the invaluable contribution of India as a whole and the Indian Air Force in particular in the 1971 war of liberation," he said.

Offering advice to the passing out cadets, Hannan said in this technology-driven world, air and space power will play a key role in 21st-century warfare and will continue to do so in the future.

According to him, currently and also in times to come, the world will face many security challenges that could be effectively countered by continuously upgrading and improving technological capabilities.

"In order to stay ahead of time and be well prepared for the growing requirements, strategies should be dynamic, flexible and updated. It is in this context that the Indian Air Force stands to derive maximum benefit from the young and innovative minds that can take on the challenges in a professional and competent manner," he said.

The Bangladesh Defence official said the IAF is keeping pace with the changing environment and has improved the training curriculum recently to train resilient, dynamic and field-ready officers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Bangladesh Indo Bangladesh Ties Air Force
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp