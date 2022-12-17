Home Nation

Jamia Masjid bans sitting together of men & women in lawn  

The management further said that nobody would be allowed to have lunch or any kind of eatables inside the mosque.

Published: 17th December 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  In a first, the management of the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar has issued a notification stating that men and women are not allowed to sit together in the lawns of the historic mosque. The management has also banned photographers and cameramen from taking any kind of pictures inside the grand mosque.
Hundreds of people, including men and women, visit the mosque daily to offer prayers. 

“Even the equipment of taking any kind of photos are totally disallowed and they need to be stopped at the gate forthwith,” reads the notification. However, it stated that for professional purposes, permission needs to be sought from the management before taking any pictures or video.

The management further said that nobody would be allowed to have lunch or any kind of eatables inside the mosque. “As such, visitors need to be stopped at the gate itself,” the notification reads. “Being a place of worship, the visitors are requested to respect its sanctity as a mosque and observe decorum while visiting the mosque. It is not a public park or a recreational facility,” the management asserts, adding, “The worshippers both men and women, should use their specific spaces while praying in the mosque designated for both the genders.”
 

