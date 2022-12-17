Home Nation

Meghalaya: Sangma tweaks poll tactics, puts Trinamool on backfoot

Sangma, who is the national president of the National People’s Party publicly announced the name of a Trinamool MLA as the NPP candidate in the Tikrikilla seat.

Published: 17th December 2022 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Changing his election tactics, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who is the national president of National People’s Party (NPP), publicly announced the name of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA as the NPP candidate in the Tikrikilla seat.

“Great to be at Paham in Tikrikilla, West Garo Hills after a month to address supporters of the NPP where we also welcomed new members to the party. Apprised them about the work of the NPP-led MDA Government & urged their support to our candidate Sh. Jimmy D Sangma,” the CM tweeted.

Jimmy is the TMC legislator in the Tikrikilla seat. Speculations are rife that he will quit the party and embrace the NPP.

Normally, poaching is done clandestinely and the defectors announce their crossing over. In this case, CM Sangma went public with the TMC MLA’s candidature and said he (Jimmy) is contesting as an NPP candidate. 

Jimmy was not available for comment. The TMC said it would discuss the issue.

“Our leaders are out of station. They will soon meet and discuss the matter. We will decide accordingly,” party MLA George B Lyngdoh told this newspaper.

Last week, he alleged the rival political parties were making attempts to poach the TMC legislators. “Other parties are trying to weaken us. This has been going on for some time,” Lyngdoh had said.

In November last year, 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs, led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, had jumped ship to wear TMC colours. Their desertion had relegated the grand old party to a smaller party and made the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC the state’s principal opposition dramatically overnight. It had no base in the state prior to that.

Recently, one of the MLAs, Himalaya Shangpliang, had ditched the party to join the BJP. As the polls draw near, keeping its MLAs intact will be the biggest challenge for the TMC.

The party has virtually captured the Congress’ space in the Garo Hills region but it will have to do a lot to consolidate its position in the two other regions of Khasi and Jaintia Hills, observers said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Conrad K Sangma National People’s Party Meghalaya
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp