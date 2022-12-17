MHA team in Nagaland to study statehood

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: With tribal organisations in eastern Nagaland sticking to their guns on the statehood demand, the home ministry sent a three-member team to Nagaland on Friday to study the demand. The team held a meeting with tribal leaders in Tuensang. Several other meetings with various organisations are scheduled on Saturday.

The senior officials will brief the Centre on the issue after returning to New Delhi. During a recent meeting with the leaders of Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised to visit Nagaland in January and talk to them to understand the demand.

The ENPO is spearheading a "people's movement" for the creation of the envisaged "Frontier Nagaland" state by carving out the six eastern Nagaland districts of Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Tuensang, Shamator and Noklak.

