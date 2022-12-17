No ransom demanded, most AIIMS data restored: Govt

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than a fortnight after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) cyber attack, the government on Friday said that no specific amount of ransom was demanded by the hackers and approximately 1.3 Terabytes of data was encrypted in the attack.

The analysis was conducted by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) found that five servers of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were affected and approximately 1.3 Terabytes of data was encrypted in the recent cyber attack, said Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas.

As per preliminary analysis servers were compromised in the information technology network of AIIMS by unknown threat actors due to improper network segmentation, which caused operational disruption due to non-functionality of critical applications, he said. .

While responding to another question in the Lok Sabha on AIIMS cyber attack, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin informed the House that all the data has been retrieved from an unaffected backup server with most of its services also being restored. Pawar said that no specific amount of ransom was demanded by the hackers.

An FIR has been registered by the AIIMS with the Special Cell of Delhi Police regarding the attack, the minister said. Five physical servers of AIIMS Delhi on which the e-Hospital application of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) was hosted, were affected.

“Most of the functions of e-Hospital applications like patient registration, appointment, admission, discharge etc have been restored after two weeks of the cyber-attack,” said Pawar. Chandrasekhar said that the AIIMS information and computer systems were managed by AIIMS themselves and the CERT-In conducted evaluation of the incident after being informed by the institute.

