Home Nation

No ransom demanded, most AIIMS data restored: Govt

Five physical servers of AIIMS Delhi on which the e-Hospital application of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) was hosted, were affected.

Published: 17th December 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

AIIMS. (File Photo)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  More than a fortnight after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) cyber attack, the government on Friday said that no specific amount of ransom was demanded by the hackers and approximately 1.3 Terabytes of data was encrypted in the attack.

The analysis was conducted by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) found that   five servers of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were affected and approximately 1.3 Terabytes of data was encrypted in the recent cyber attack, said Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas.

As per preliminary analysis servers were compromised in the information technology network of AIIMS by unknown threat actors due to improper network segmentation, which caused operational disruption due to non-functionality of critical applications, he said. .

While responding to another question in the Lok Sabha on AIIMS cyber attack, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin informed the House that all the data has been retrieved from an unaffected backup server with most of its services also being restored. Pawar said that no specific amount of ransom was demanded by the hackers. 

An FIR has been registered by the AIIMS with the Special Cell of Delhi Police regarding the attack, the minister said. Five physical servers of AIIMS Delhi on which the e-Hospital application of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) was hosted, were affected.

“Most of the functions of e-Hospital applications like patient registration, appointment, admission, discharge etc have been restored after two weeks of the cyber-attack,” said Pawar.  Chandrasekhar said that the AIIMS information and computer systems were managed by AIIMS themselves and the CERT-In conducted evaluation of the incident after being informed by the institute.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS cyber attack CERT
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp