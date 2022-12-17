Home Nation

Pune: BJP protests against Pak minister Bilawal Bhutto over his remarks on PM Modi

Published: 17th December 2022 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of BJP protest march. (Photo | EPS/A Sanesh)

By PTI

PUNE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged a demonstration here against Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP's Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, several party MLAs and other leaders took part in the protest at Tilak Chowk in the morning.

They burnt Pakistan's flags and also raised anti-Pakistan slogans.

"We will not tolerate any statement against our prime minister. PM Narendra Modi is the one who is striving hard to save our Hindu religion, and Pakistan is unable to see it. That is why they are making such statements. In future, we will not tolerate such remarks from Pakistan," Bawankule said.

BJP state women's wing head Chitra Wagh, former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol also took part in the protest.

The Pakistani foreign minister made remarks against PM Modi and slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted at the United Nations Security Council meeting the neighbouring country's support to various terror groups and described the country as the "epicentre of terrorism".

