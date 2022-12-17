Rahul ‘connects India’ on 100th day of Yatra with Sunidhi show in Jaipur

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: When Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Sunidhi Chauhan “absolutely excellent” on Friday, he was referring to more than her singing skills. The singer was in Jaipur to perform at an event organised by the Congress to celebrate the completion of 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra, during which she briefly shared the stage with Rahul, and spoke about the message of “connect India” being promoted through his march.

“I would like to convey the slogan that is being raised as the message of the Yatra connect India. So many types of people live here and everyone wants to live with love. This will happen and this should happen,” Chauhan, who belongs to Rajasthan, said when asked about the message she would like to give to the youth of the country. Her answer prompted Rahul to remark, “She is absolutely excellent.”

Earlier, when Rahul was asked the same question, he replied, “Never be afraid. Don’t be afraid of anything, don’t hate, just love your people.” The gala celebration, held Albert Hall Museum, also marked the completion of four years of the Ashok Gehlot government.

Besides Rahul and Gehlot, the event was also attended by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal; state Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa; Himachal Pradesh’s new Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri; Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Virbhadra Singh and the Congress MLAs from Rajasthan. The glittering venue reverberated with Sunidhi’s voice, who sang several popular numbers.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul reached Jaipur from Dausa, where he covered 23km on foot. He was welcomed by huge crowds as he passed through Dausa city on Friday. Dausa is the bastion of former Rajasthan deputy chief minister, Sachin Pilot.

