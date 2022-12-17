SSC hiring rules unconstitutional, says high court

Home Nation

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  In a major blow to the JMM led alliance government in the state, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday scrapped the 2021 recruitment rules of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, under which, only the students who have passed 10th and 12th examinations from the state were eligible for recruitment. 
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan passed the order calling the rules as unconstitutional which failed to establish any intelligible differentia. 

The HC was hearing a writ filed separately by Ramesh Hansda, Abhishek Kumar Dubey, Vikas Chaubey, Rashmi Kumari and others challenging the JSSC recruitment rules-2021 with a plea to scrap it as it was unconstitutional. The petitioners, through the writ, submitted that the rule will debar many deserving candidates to participate in the recruitment examination. 

