Three police personnel suspended for 'suppressing' rape of specially-challenged girl in UP's Bareilly

According to a complaint submitted to senior police officials, Inspector Ramavtar Singh, Naresh Pal and a sub-inspector took money from the accused and lodged an FIR of molestation instead of rape.

Published: 17th December 2022

By PTI

BAREILY: Two police inspectors and a sub-inspector have been suspended for allegedly suppressing an incident of rape of a specially-challenged 13-year-old girl in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the hearing-and-speech-impaired girl was allegedly raped by Chandrapal (24) on November 24. The incident was reported from a village located within the Seeshgarh police station limits.

According to a complaint submitted to senior police officials, Inspector Ramavtar Singh, Inspector Naresh Pal and a sub-inspector took money from the accused and lodged an FIR of molestation instead of rape in connection with the incident.

It has also been alleged that the accused police personnel made the victim change her clothes at a police outpost and misplaced the clothes she was wearing at the time of the incident, which could have been used as evidence against the accused.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said, "A probe was ordered by the SSP following the complaint and the allegations against the accused police personnel were found to be true. The three accused personnel have been put under suspension." The officer said the sections of rape will be added in the FIR.

