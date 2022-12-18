Big B’s comments on freedom of speech trigger BJP-TMC fight

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s remark on civil liberties and freedom of expression at the inaugural event of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival led to a war of words between the BJP and Trinamool Congress on Friday.

Bachchan in his speech on Thursday said, ‘’The 1952 Cinematography Act set out the structure of censorship as it stands today upheld by the film certification board. But even now, ladies and gentlemen, and I am sure my colleagues on stage will agree, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression.’’ He also described the current brand of period films as "couched in fictionalised jingoism".

Referring to Big B’s comments, BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya said the megastar’s words were ‘’prophetic’’ since he was sharing the stage with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. ‘’Amitabh Bachchan’s words couldn’t have been more prophetic since they were spoken in Kolkata, with Mamata Banerjee on the dais. It is like holding a mirror to the tyrant, under whose watch India witnessed the bloodiest post-poll violence. She has tarnished the image of Bengal,’’ Malviya tweeted.

BJP’s national general secretary also joined the thread and assumed that Bachchan’s remark was in solidarity with the victims of the post-poll violence. ‘’He hit the nail on the head with @MamataOfficial on his side. Thank you @SrBachchan for standing for victims of political violence in West Bengal,’’ Santosh tweeted.

In retaliation, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, ‘’Wish BJP would hire a Troll In Chief with IQ>single digits. Bachchan ji is Bengal’s jamai—he knows the soil of his 2nd home is the land of free & home of the brave. He chose KIFF’s platform to denounce BJP’s boycotts & bans in the arts. Duh…’’

“The festival has always celebrated the inclusive spirit of cinema beyond the confines of what Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore called narrow domestic walls. I salute you Kolkata for your artistic temperament that embraces the essence of plurality and equality,’’ he said sharing the stage with CM Mamata Banerjee and Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan takes on trolls, says hum zinda hai

Shah Rukh Khan, in his speech, had also sent a veiled message to social media trolls on his upcoming film Pathaan facing boycott calls. “The world has become normal. We are all happy. I am the happiest. I have no objection in stating that duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab…zinda hain.”

