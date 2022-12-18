Female wild elephant dies of electrocution in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

By PTI

CHAIBASA: A full-grown female elephant died of electrocution after it came in contact with a high-tension live wire in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a forest official said on Sunday.

The local villagers spotted the body of the wild elephant early on Sunday morning near Hesadeepa forest and informed the forest department, the official said.

The pachyderm would be buried on the spot after post-mortem, official said.

The wild elephant was moving near the forest when it came in contact with the live wire hanging loose, the forest department official said.

"We have taken up the issue with the electric department to rectify such loose wires but nothing was done as yet," the official said while describing the incident as "unfortunate".

Earlier, a full grown wild male tusker had been electrocuted after it came in contact with a loose high-tension live wire near Bhatin village, about 35 km from Jamshedpur, in East Singhbhum district on December 13.

