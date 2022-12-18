Home Nation

Female wild elephant dies of electrocution in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

The wild elephant was moving near the forest when it came in contact with the live wire hanging loose.

Published: 18th December 2022 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

CHAIBASA: A full-grown female elephant died of electrocution after it came in contact with a high-tension live wire in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a forest official said on Sunday.

The local villagers spotted the body of the wild elephant early on Sunday morning near Hesadeepa forest and informed the forest department, the official said.

The pachyderm would be buried on the spot after post-mortem, official said.

The wild elephant was moving near the forest when it came in contact with the live wire hanging loose, the forest department official said.

"We have taken up the issue with the electric department to rectify such loose wires but nothing was done as yet," the official said while describing the incident as "unfortunate".

Earlier, a full grown wild male tusker had been electrocuted after it came in contact with a loose high-tension live wire near Bhatin village, about 35 km from Jamshedpur, in East Singhbhum district on December 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electrocution elephant elephant death
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp