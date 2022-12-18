Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly couple burnt to death after their hut catches fire

The incident occurred at Kharkali village under Bankhedi police station limits during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the victims were asleep.

Published: 18th December 2022 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

(Representational image)

By PTI

NARMADAPURAM: An elderly couple was burnt to death after their hut caught fire in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Kharkali village under Bankhedi police station limits during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the victims were asleep, an official said.

Barkhedi Police Station in-charge Shrinath Jharwade said, "Some villagers said that post-midnight, they saw that the hut was on fire, following which they tried to douse the flames."

But after the blaze was extinguished, the victims - a 65-year-old man and his 62-year-old wife - were found dead at the spot, he said.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fire Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp