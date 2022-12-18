Home Nation

MP: Woman tied with ropes, thrashed in public view for leaving husband

Published: 18th December 2022 07:37 PM

violence against women

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By PTI

RATLAM (MP0: A 30-year-old woman was tied using ropes, thrashed with sticks, and paraded in public for allegedly leaving her husband for another man in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Sunday.

Following the incident on Saturday, the woman was admitted to a hospital and undergoing treatment, an official said.

Police officer Shivmangal Singh Sengar said the woman had left the home of her husband and started living with another man sometime back.

She was persuaded by family members and villagers to return to her husband but she was not willing, he said. After she left the village with another man, her husband and his family members too shifted, the police officer said.

"However, after her husband and his family members left the village, the woman returned and started living in their vacant home," he said, adding this angered villagers who called her husband on Saturday.

He and seven other men allegedly tied the woman with ropes and thrashed her with sticks and also paraded her in the village.

The woman was freed by a police team and admitted to the civil hospital from where she was referred to the district hospital in Ratlam, Sengar said.

A case has been registered against eight persons, including the woman's husband, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is on, he added.

