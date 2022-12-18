Police arrest Jaipur man who killed aunt, dumped body parts near highway

By Online Desk

JAIPUR: A CCTV video grab showing a 32-year-old man Anuj Sharma pushing a heavy suitcase along with the discovery of blood stains in his bathroom has led to his arrest in a sensational case from Jaipur.

According to Vidhyanagar Police, Anuj Sharma, alias Achintya Govind Das, allegedly killed his elderly aunt Saroj Sharma (65) by hitting her with a hammer on the head as "she was very controlling." Her body was then allegedly chopped into 10 pieces, eight of which have been recovered.

Anjuj had been associated with 'Hare Krishna' movement for the last seven-eight years.

However, a spokesperson of the organisation in Jaipur said he was not active for the past one year after the death of his mother due to COVID-19.

Saroj Sharma was the wife of his father's elder brother and had been living with them after the death of her husband in 1995.

He has been sent to police remand till December 20.

He had initially tried to mislead the police, officials said. He told the police on the night of December 11 that his aunt had gone to the temple in the morning and was missing since then.

During the probe, it was found that his statements were misleading, following which his activities were monitored. In CCTV footage, he was seen leaving his house with a suitcase. A relative had seen him cleaning blood stains near the kitchen of the house, police said.

"During the police interrogation, some blood stains were found in the house, and on questioning, the accused said that it was caused by a nosebleed due to the cold weather," DCP North Parish Deshmukh told ANI.

Anuj is a BTech graduate and has worked at a private firm. He has been out of work for eight years and is part of a religious group, claimed police. He was reportedly financially dependent on his aunt.

On December 11, Anuj Sharma's father had gone to Indore and the accused and the victim were alone in the house, police said.

The police alleged that Anuj confessed that his aunt used to dominate him since childhood. On December 11, he asked her permission for going to Delhi for a 'Hare Krishna' event, and she refused. He could not control his anger and hit her on the head with a hammer, police said.

Anuj then allegedly dragged his aunt's body to the bathroom where he chopped it into pieces with a marble cutter bought from a local market, police said. He then packed the body parts in a suitcase and a bucket and dumped them in a forest area located near the Jaipur-Sikar highway.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

