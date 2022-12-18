Home Nation

Stealth-guided missile destroyer Mormugao commissioned into Indian Navy

The Navy chief said the commissioning of the warship, on the eve of the Goa Liberation Day, is indicative of the large strides taken in warship design and building capability over the last decade.

Published: 18th December 2022 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

P15B stealth guided missile destroyer. (Photo | Twitter, @rajnathsingh)

P15B stealth guided missile destroyer. (Photo | Twitter, @rajnathsingh)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The stealth-guided missile destroyer Mormugao was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Sunday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were among those present at the commissioning ceremony in Mumbai.

Singh said the warship's commissioning will boost India's maritime power. He termed INS Mormugao as the most technologically advanced warship.

Indian economy is among the top five economies in the world, and according to experts, will be among the top three in 2027, Singh said.

The Navy chief said the commissioning of the warship, on the eve of the Goa Liberation Day, is indicative of the large strides taken in warship design and building capability over the last decade.

INS Mormugao is the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau, and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai.

Named after the historic port city of Goa on the West coast, Mormugao coincidentally undertook her first sea sortie on December 19, 2021 when Goa celebrated 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule.

The warship is packed with sophisticated state-of-the-art weapons and sensors such as surface-to-surface missiles and surface-to-air missiles.

It is fitted with a modern surveillance radar that provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems on board.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mormugao Indian Navy stealth-guided missile destroyer Pramod Sawant warship Rajnath Singh
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp