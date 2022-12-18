Young tribal woman murdered, chopped into pieces by husband in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The gruesome murder of a 22-year-old woman belonging to a primitive tribal community has come to light from Jharkhand’s Sahibganj town. The victim, Rubika Paharin, was allegedly killed and her body was chopped into several pieces by her 28-year-old husband Dildar Ansari.

The accused, Ansari, allegedly used an electric cutter to chop off his wife's body and tried to hide parts of the corpse in an abandoned house, while leaving some of it for the dogs to eat.

The incident reportedly took place in the Momin Tola village on Friday but only came to light on Saturday evening after villagers spotted some dogs eating human remains. They informed the police following which, the chopped parts of the body were recovered from an abandoned house belonging to Ansari’s maternal uncle.

According to police, around 18 pieces of the body were recovered along with the tools used for chopping the victim's corpse. However, Rubika's head and a few other parts of her body were still missing.

After an initial probe, Ansari was arrested in connection with the murder. Rubika was Ansari’s second wife and they got married merely a month ago after being in a relationship for several years.

“His (Ansari) first wife was also living with them. Owing to disputes arising out of another woman in the house, Dildar in connivance with other family members killed Rubika under a conspiracy, cut the dead body into pieces and threw them near the Anganwari centre,” said DIG Sudarshan Mandal.

Mandal added some parts of the victim's body were found lying on the floor of the abandoned house while more parts were found packed inside a sack.

“It is a matter of investigation, whether the tools which were recovered were used in the crime or not and who other family members were involved in it,” he said.

"It is being investigated why the body was chopped into pieces, but prima facie it appears that they were cut into pieces to destroy the evidence," he added.

According to Rubika’s father, Surja Paharia, Dildar informed him on Friday that she has gone missing saying that he did not have any clue about where she went.

“But a day after it her dead body, chopped into several pieces, was recovered by police from an abandoned house at Gauripur. Dildar had told me that he loved my daughter and got married a month back,” said Paharia.

Paharia said that he had opposed their marriage but the couple eloped and got married at the local police station. He also demanded the death penalty for Ansari.

