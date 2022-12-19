Home Nation

Assam government carries out massive eviction drive

The settlers – migrant Muslims – had allegedly encroached upon government land measuring more than 1,000 bighas. They were settled there for the past many years.

Published: 19th December 2022 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(Photo | EPS)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Monday carried out a massive eviction drive in four villages of the Nagaon district.

The settlers – migrant Muslims – had allegedly encroached upon government land measuring more than 1,000 bighas. They were settled there for the past many years.

Earlier, the district administration had served notices on them to vacate the land. Apprehending trouble, the authorities had clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and deployed over 800 police personnel. However, there was no resistance from the settlers during the drive.

Special Director General of Police GP Singh said the illegal structures were demolished by using bulldozers. “Around 70% to 80% of the settlers have patta land elsewhere. Despite that, they had encroached upon government land,” Singh told journalists.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley said, “We did not face any resistance. People cooperated. There were altogether 302 structures. This morning, we found 72 structures. So, most people had left.”

The encroachers had named the village “Jamai Basti.” The families used to gift a plot of land to men who married the women of the village.  “I heard the husbands of the village women kept staying here, so it was named Jamai Basti,” the SP said.

The site of encroachment is near the birthplace of saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva.

Debananda Deva Goswami, who is the “Satradhikar” of Batadrava Than, expressed happiness over the eviction drive. He was hopeful that people would be evicted from the other encroached areas.

The locals of a neighbouring village also appreciated the government. “We are happy that the illegal settlers have been evicted. They had lopped off numerous trees and settled down here,” a villager said, adding, “Our cattle will now be able to graze there.”

An illegal settler told journalists the people evicted lived near rivers and they relocated to the place after being affected by the floods and erosion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Eviction Bulldozer Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp