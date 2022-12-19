Assam government carries out massive eviction drive

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Monday carried out a massive eviction drive in four villages of the Nagaon district.

The settlers – migrant Muslims – had allegedly encroached upon government land measuring more than 1,000 bighas. They were settled there for the past many years.

Earlier, the district administration had served notices on them to vacate the land. Apprehending trouble, the authorities had clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and deployed over 800 police personnel. However, there was no resistance from the settlers during the drive.

Special Director General of Police GP Singh said the illegal structures were demolished by using bulldozers. “Around 70% to 80% of the settlers have patta land elsewhere. Despite that, they had encroached upon government land,” Singh told journalists.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley said, “We did not face any resistance. People cooperated. There were altogether 302 structures. This morning, we found 72 structures. So, most people had left.”

The encroachers had named the village “Jamai Basti.” The families used to gift a plot of land to men who married the women of the village. “I heard the husbands of the village women kept staying here, so it was named Jamai Basti,” the SP said.

The site of encroachment is near the birthplace of saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva.

Debananda Deva Goswami, who is the “Satradhikar” of Batadrava Than, expressed happiness over the eviction drive. He was hopeful that people would be evicted from the other encroached areas.

The locals of a neighbouring village also appreciated the government. “We are happy that the illegal settlers have been evicted. They had lopped off numerous trees and settled down here,” a villager said, adding, “Our cattle will now be able to graze there.”

An illegal settler told journalists the people evicted lived near rivers and they relocated to the place after being affected by the floods and erosion.

