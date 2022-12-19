Home Nation

Five killed, 33 injured in road accidents due to dense fog in UP

The injured have been sent to Saifai Medical College, police said, adding efforts were on to identify the deceased.

Published: 19th December 2022 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

fog

Locals during their morning walk amid dense fog and a cold winter morning, in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURAIYA (UP):  Five people were killed and 33 others injured in separate accidents here on Monday morning due to dense fog, police said.

In Auraiya district, three people were killed and nine others were injured when a bus going to Lucknow from Dehardun rammed into a truck from behind on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh Chandra, Neeraj Kumar and Aman Kumar, they said.

Due to dense fog, some other vehicles including a bus and car were also affected by the accident but no passenger riding on them was hurt, police said.

The injured passengers were rushed to the Saifai medical college hospital in Etawah for treatment while the rest were sent to their destinations, they said.

In Aligarh, two people were killed and 24 others were injured in accidents on NH 91 due to heavy fog, police said.

More than a dozen vehicles including a police patrol car were damaged in these collisions which took place in a stretch of about 5 km under Akrabaad police station, about 25 km from here.

Rescue operations are on with the help of locals and the injured are being rushed to different hospitals in the city, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lucknow-Agra Expressway fog road accident UP accident
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp