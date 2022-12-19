Home Nation

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for coronavirus

Published: 19th December 2022 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson of the state government said here on Monday.

He said the chief minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, but the meeting has now been postponed.

Sukhu was found positive in the national capital during the routine test mandatory before meeting the prime minister, the spokesperson said.

The CM is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure has quarantined himself and all his engagements have been postponed, he added.

Sukhu along with deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state Congress Chief Pratibha Singh and 38 newly elected MLAs joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16.

Sukhu has been in New Delhi and met several Congress leaders, including AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, over the last few days.

