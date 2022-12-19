Home Nation

‘How have Chinese dared to open new front?’ Congress steps up attack on centre

Published: 19th December 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday continued its tirade against the central government on its alleged silence over the December 9 face-off between India and China in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.
The party accused the government of running away from a debate on the matter.

Listing out five questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh sought to know from the government “what emboldened the Chinese to try and take over the Indian post in the Yangtse area of Tawang.”

Ramesh said India has dominated Yangtse since former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi deployed forces in that sector in 1986 during the Sumdorong Chu confrontation. “How have the Chinese dared to open a new front?,” he asked.

In 1986, China’s PLA crossed the LAC and intruded into the Sumdorong Chu valley, and began military build-up. However, the Indian Army succeeded in pushing the PLA back. Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks that China was preparing for war and the government was “ignoring” the threat have set off a war of words between the BJP and Congress.

On Saturday, Congress asked seven pointed questions about the border situation, seeking answers from the PM through his ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast. Questioning the government on its ties with China, Ramesh said Modi is avoiding debate. “Some time ago you expressed brotherhood for President Xi and described your relationship as “plus one.” “Could it be, as you said in 2013, the problem is not at the border, but in Delhi,” he said.

