India votes against Nazi glorification

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has voted in favour of the Russian resolution of combating the glorification of Nazism at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The UNGA has adopted a resolution that was submitted by Russia titled “Combating Glorification of Nazism, Neo-Nazism and Other Practices that Contribute to Fuelling Contemporary Forms of Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance.’’

In the voting, 120 nations voted in favour of adopting the resolution, 10 abstained and 50 nations voted against it. The US, EU member states and Ukraine voted against the resolution while Israel, India, China and Serbia were among those nations that backed the Russian-drafted resolution.

