Madhya Pradesh government to scrutinise educational content of madrasas after complaints

The Commission had also received complaints about objectionable religious content being taught at these madrasas.

BHOPAL:  The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government has decided to scrutinize the study material of Madrasas in Madhya Pradesh following complaints and reports about Hindu children not only having been enrolled in madrasas instead of schools but also being taught books containing objectionable religious content.

“Objectionable religious content being taught to students at some madrasas has come to our knowledge. To prevent any untoward incident in future, the district collectors will be directed to get the study material of madrasas scrutinized by the education department of the concerned districts,” MP home minister and state government’s official spokesperson Narottam Mishra said on Sunday.

In an official statement released by Mishra’s office, it was mentioned that it has come to the state government’s knowledge that some books that contain objectionable content about those who don’t believe and follow Islam are being taught at madrasas in some districts. “All district collectors will soon be directed to thoroughly scrutinize the study material being given to students. The state government is serious on the issue and will ensure that controversial content or books aren’t taught at madrasas,” the statement added.

Importantly, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has recently taken congizance of reports, about some Hindu children from lower socio-economic strata not getting admission at government schools and instead ending up being taught at madrasas meant for Muslim students in the same areas of at least two districts, including Vidisha and Datia.

The Commission had also received complaints about objectionable religious content being taught at these madrasas. While at one madrasa in Datia district of the Gwalior-Chambal region, out of the total 67 students 26 reportedly are Hindu, whereas in Vidisha district a group of Gond tribe children were being taught. The NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, “The main question arises as to how come Hindu kids were being taught Islamic religious education.”

