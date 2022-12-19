Maharashtra BJP chief wants Fadnavis as CM

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: On the eve of the Maharashtra state assembly’s winter session in Nagpur, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule dropped a political bombshell saying he wanted to see deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as the CM of Maharashtra soon.

Interestingly, Bawankule made this statement on Sunday in Nagpur only. Addressing the Teli community’s public gathering in Nagpur, Bawankule, who himself belongs to the same community, said that as long as he is the party state president, Devendra Fadnavis should become the CM of Maharashtra for the overall development of the state.

He said, “We all need to work in such a manner that Fadnavis will get that post of CM. It is not about getting him that post, but it is for the overall development of Maharashtra state. If one person can define the future of Maharashtra, it is Devendraji.”

Reacting to the BJP state president’s statement, NCP leader Amol Mitkari said that Bawankule has spoken the truth that has been circulating in BJP circles for a long. He said that earlier senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil said that Devendra Fadnavis is the real chief of this government. “The statement of Bawankule shows that the BJP has prepared the plan B to pull the plug on Eknath Shinde sooner than later,” he said.

