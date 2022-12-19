Militants issue fresh warning to Valley Pandits

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Militants on Sunday issued a fresh threat to PM-package Kashmiri Pandit employees in Jammu and Kashmir and accused them of playing the “victim card” to gain benefits. In a fresh threat on the blacklisted blog “Kashmir Fight”, the Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliate The Resistance Front (TRF) outfit enlisted six government officials of the education department, five of whom belong to the minority community, to warn the PM package employees.

“The list should serve as an eye-opener for all those who try to be sympathizers of migrant Kashmiri Pandit PM Package stooges. They have always played the victim card to gain benefits from all sides (sic),” reads the TRF’s threat letter.

The blog, according to police, is being run by the Lashkar-e-Taiba. “In early 1990s, they used to be pawns of IB and now they serve the Sanghi agenda. The list is very big and soon the blood of these traitors will shed,” warned the militants.

