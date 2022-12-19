Home Nation

Militants issue fresh warning to Valley Pandits

The Resistance Front (TRF) outfit enlisted six government officials of the education department, five of whom belong to the minority community, to warn the PM package employees.

Published: 19th December 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri pandits shout slogans while blocking a road during their protest over the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot at by militants inside his office and later succumbed to injuries. (Photo | PTI)

Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Militants on Sunday issued a fresh threat to PM-package Kashmiri Pandit employees in Jammu and Kashmir and accused them of playing the “victim card” to gain benefits. In a fresh threat on the blacklisted blog “Kashmir Fight”, the Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliate The Resistance Front (TRF) outfit enlisted six government officials of the education department, five of whom belong to the minority community, to warn the PM package employees.

“The list should serve as an eye-opener for all those who try to be sympathizers of migrant Kashmiri Pandit PM Package stooges. They have always played the victim card to gain benefits from all sides (sic),” reads the TRF’s threat letter.

The blog, according to police, is being run by the Lashkar-e-Taiba. “In early 1990s, they used to be pawns of IB and now they serve the Sanghi agenda.   The list is very big and soon the blood of these traitors will shed,” warned the militants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Militants Kashmiri Pandit Lashkar-e-Taiba The Resistance Front PM Package
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp