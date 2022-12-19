Over 14,000 teaching positions lying vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas: Centre

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 14,461 teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country are lying vacant, with Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu topping the list respectively, the centre told the Lok Sabha Monday.

The Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, said that KVs had started the process of filling up vacancies in teaching and non-teaching posts for which advertisements have been issued recently.

Till November 1, Madhya Pradesh reported 1277 vacancies of teaching staff lying vacant, followed by 1220 in Tamil Nadu. The other states where teachers' positions are still to be filled are – Karnataka (1053), West Bengal (1043), Odisha (963), Maharashtra (957), Uttar Pradesh (941) and Kerala (802).

The minister said teachers were also engaged on a contractual basis for a temporary duration by KVS to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered.

She said the functioning of KVS is regularly reviewed and monitored by the Ministry of Education. “Annual action plans and medium-term strategic plans are drawn up along with key result areas for monitoring the performance,” she added.

The minister said the pass percentages of KVs students in the X and XII board examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are much better than the results of CBSE-affiliated schools.

NEW DELHI: As many as 14,461 teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country are lying vacant, with Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu topping the list respectively, the centre told the Lok Sabha Monday. The Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, said that KVs had started the process of filling up vacancies in teaching and non-teaching posts for which advertisements have been issued recently. Till November 1, Madhya Pradesh reported 1277 vacancies of teaching staff lying vacant, followed by 1220 in Tamil Nadu. The other states where teachers' positions are still to be filled are – Karnataka (1053), West Bengal (1043), Odisha (963), Maharashtra (957), Uttar Pradesh (941) and Kerala (802). The minister said teachers were also engaged on a contractual basis for a temporary duration by KVS to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered. She said the functioning of KVS is regularly reviewed and monitored by the Ministry of Education. “Annual action plans and medium-term strategic plans are drawn up along with key result areas for monitoring the performance,” she added. The minister said the pass percentages of KVs students in the X and XII board examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are much better than the results of CBSE-affiliated schools.