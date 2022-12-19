PM hints at FIFA-like event in India, unveils slew of projects in NE

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a slew of development projects in poll-bound Tripura and Meghalaya, and said that the northeast region has benefited the most from various development initiatives of the Centre.

Addressing a public rally in Agartala, he said the region, which was earlier known for conflicts, is now synonymous with development, connectivity and cleanliness. Highlighting the BJP government’s focus on development, he said his government is spending as much as Rs 7 lakh crore on infrastructure this year. In contrast, the amount was less than Rs 2 lakh crore eight years ago, he added.

In Meghalaya, Modi chose to speak the language of football. Speaking at a function in Shillong, he said India will host a mega global sports event like the FIFA World Cup in the near future where Indians will cheer for the tricolour. Dropping hints that such an event will be held in the region, he said the World Cup might be underway in Qatar but the enthusiasm and excitement were no less in the Northeast.

“Today I can say from Shillong that even if we have our eyes on the foreign teams playing the game in Qatar, I have faith in the power of our youth. The day is not far off when we will celebrate the same kind of extravaganza and cheer for the tricolour,” Modi said amid thunderous applause. He was speaking after attending the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council.

“In football, if someone plays against the spirit of the game, then the player is shown red card and sent off. In a similar way, over the last five years in the Northeast, we have shown red card to any obstacles against development,” Modi said, adding, “We tried to remove corruption, division, violence, vote-bank politics to pave the way for development.”

Tripura gets projects worth Rs 4,300 crore

The PM inaugurated a slew of development projects worth Rs 4,300 cr in Tripura. He said the “double-engine government” is determined to implement development projects in the state

