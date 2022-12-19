Home Nation

Rahul yatra gets saffron hue as seer urges all-India meet

An interesting incident also came to the fore as a saint was seen walking step by step with Rahul Gandhi in the yatra.  

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Dausa. (Photo |PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  In the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walked alongside a few Hindu saints. A saint in full saffron attire walked with Rahul for a few kilometres in the Dausa district where the yatra has drawn an impressive response. On Sunday, the Yatra instead of starting at 6 am began two hours later. Rahul is meeting inter-faith religious heads and visiting various temples.

The march on Sunday began with Vedic chanting where Rahul worshipped a decorated tableau of the popular local deity Balaji Maharaj. An interesting incident also came to the fore as a saint was seen walking step by step with Rahul Gandhi in the yatra.  

The saffron-clad saint, Neki Maharaj is from Sikar district and Rahul was seen in an animated discussion with him for about 25 minutes. The discussion centred on how saints can contribute to the nation and how they can be integrated with his yatra. During the interaction, Neki Maharaj said all religious heads had diverse opinions about the Congress. Later, Neki Maharaj advised Rahul to call a nationwide conference of saints.

Apart from discussing Sanatan culture, Rahul asked Neki Maharaj the reason for joining the yatra. The saint reportedly told him that he joined the yatra after being influenced by the ideology of Rahul Gandhi. After the conversation, Rahul noted down the saint’s mobile number. It was the fifth day of the Yatra in Dausa. The party faced an uncomfortable situation when some youths involved raised slogans in support of Sachin Pilot.

