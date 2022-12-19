Home Nation

Three injured after police car smashes into house in UP

According to the police, the ill-fated police vehicle was from the Phephana police station.

Published: 19th December 2022 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 12:36 PM

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

BALLIA: Three persons of a family, including a three-year-old boy, have been seriously injured after an uncontrolled police vehicle smashed into their home in UP, police said.

The incident took place in Singhanchvar village under the Garhwar police station area, police said on Monday.

SHO of Garhwar police station, Raj Kumar Singh said that on Sunday night, a police vehicle from Phephana police station rammed into a tin shed home in Singhanchvar village.

The injured have been identified as Digvijay Ram (28), his wife Chanda (23) and their son, Rishabh (3).

He said that the injured have been admitted to a district hospital, and added that no case has been registered so far.

Comments

