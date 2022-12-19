Home Nation

Violence rocks Allahabad University during students' protests, many injured

Students have been peacefully agitating for the past 101 days on the issue of fee hike at the university.

Published: 19th December 2022

Violence rocks Allahabad University

Protests over fee hike in Allahabad University premises in Prayagraj turned violent. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

PRAYAGRAJ: Allahabad University was rocked by violence on Monday when students fought a pitched battle with security guards and then the police.

Trouble began when the guards stopped a student leader from entering the campus. The student leader said that he was on his way to the bank inside the campus.

This led to a scuffle that paved the way for stone pelting by the students.

Additional police were called in and several vehicles parked inside were vandalized.

According to reports, several students and policemen were injured in the fracas.

There was no official statement from the university authorities till the time of filing this report.

Students have been peacefully agitating for the past 101 days on the issue of fee hike at the university.

