Home Nation

8 hurt as van rams into truck in UP due to dense fog

Four of the passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident that occurred near Kalli village under Misrikh police station area, they said.

Published: 20th December 2022 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

SITAPUR: Eight people were injured when the van in which they were travelling hit a stationary truck here on Tuesday morning amid low visibility due to dense fog, police said.

Four of the passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident that occurred near Kalli village under Misrikh police station area, they said.

Due to dense fog and reduced visibility on road, the van rammed into the truck, which was parked on the roadside, from behind, the police said.

Eight passengers were injured in the accident. The van driver and three passengers sustained serious injuries. All injured were rushed to the community health centre (CHC), they said.

Four of the injured were referred to Lucknow for treatment as they were critically injured, said Dr Prakhar Srivastava at CHC Misrikh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VAN fog low visibility
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp