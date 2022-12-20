Bill to combat maritime piracy gets through Lok Sabha

Home Nation

Published: 20th December 2022

S Jaishankar

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. (File Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, which was passed in the Lower House of the Parliament (Lok Sabha) on Monday, will provide legal aid to combat piracy in territorial waters as well as exclusive economic zones (EEZ) and high seas.

The Lok Sabha, on Monday, passed the Anti-maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, that seeks to provide effect legal aid to combat piracy not just in territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone (which are over 200 nautical miles from the coastline) but also on the high seas.

“The official amendment has provided punishment for life. Earlier, there was provision for death. Now, the provision for death has been amended as per government amendment to punishment to death or with imprisonment for life, if such a person is committing the act of piracy and causes death or an attempt thereof.

The concern that there will be a mandatory death sentence is no longer relevant in view of the government amendment which actually provides for death or life imprisonment depending on the nature of the circumstances,” said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha while moving the bill in Lok Sabha.

Taking part, organising, aiding, supporting, attempting to commit and directing others to take part in piracy will be punishable for up to 14 years of imprisonment. India’s security and economic well-being is inextricably linked to the sea and maritime security is a prerequisite with more than 90 per cent of the country’s trade with the world taking place through sea routes and more than 80 per cent of hydrocarbon requirements being seaborne.

This bill will fill the gaps in laws against offence of piracy. At present India does not have a separate domestic legislation on piracy and provisions of IPC pertaining to armed robbery are invoked to prosecute pirates apprehended by Indian coast guards. The bill was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee in December 2019 and was proposed with amendments by government in July 2022.


 

