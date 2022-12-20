Drive to better rural governance kicks in

Home Nation

He said that the concept of good governance started in the memory of former PM (late) Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has been translated into action by PM Modi.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
NEW DELHI:  “The real test of good governance is that its benefits should reach the citizens living even the remotes part of villages of India,” said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday after kicking off the well-planned a nationwide ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore” (Administration Towards Villages) campaign in a bid to generate a movement for good governance across the country.

Dr Singh, who also heads the department of Personnel and Public Grievance, said that the “rural regeneration” vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi entails an outcome-based approach to assess real development on the ground.

“The country has sufficient resources to deliver benefits to the last man in the queues in the true spirit of Antyodaya and the desired results can be achieved through good governance to all and sundry,” Dr Singh categorically said, adding that India is poised to achieve the big dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy.

Underlining the development of rural and neglected areas, the minister said that the government’s one of the priorities is to bridge the gap between urban and rural India through all-around developments. He said that the concept of good governance started in the memory of former PM (late) Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has been translated into action by PM Modi adopting a policy of ‘Maximum Governance, Minimum Government’. The ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore 2022’ is aimed at redressing of public grievances and improving service delivery from each district to each state and UTs.

