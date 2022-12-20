G20: Guides, cabbies to get hospitality lessons 

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the meetings to be held under G20 presidency in India, the ministry of tourism will be organising a series of capacity-building training programmes or workshops across states for various segments of tourism industry stakeholders and service providers. This includes service providers who are engaged in other professions but come in contact with the tourist, union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

The persons who would be trained are Incredible India Tourist guides, rickshaw pullers, auto/taxi drivers, police personnel, immigration staff at airports, porters, and staff at protected heritage sites, the minister added. He was responding to the queries about measures being taken by the Government to provide specialised training of international standard to the persons attached to the tourism sector.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 from Indonesia. It will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in the country in 2023 till November 30, 2023. The 43 Heads of Delegations the largest ever in G20 will be participating in the final New Delhi Summit in September next year.

More than 200 meetings are planned in over 50 cities across 32 different workstreams which will offer delegates and guests a glimpse of India’s rich cultural heritage. The minister stated that the ministry had put in place the Scheme of “Capacity Building for Service Providers” (CBSP) to provide education, training and certification to the tourism service providers at every level.

NEW DELHI: In view of the meetings to be held under G20 presidency in India, the ministry of tourism will be organising a series of capacity-building training programmes or workshops across states for various segments of tourism industry stakeholders and service providers. This includes service providers who are engaged in other professions but come in contact with the tourist, union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy informed Lok Sabha on Monday. The persons who would be trained are Incredible India Tourist guides, rickshaw pullers, auto/taxi drivers, police personnel, immigration staff at airports, porters, and staff at protected heritage sites, the minister added. He was responding to the queries about measures being taken by the Government to provide specialised training of international standard to the persons attached to the tourism sector. India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 from Indonesia. It will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in the country in 2023 till November 30, 2023. The 43 Heads of Delegations the largest ever in G20 will be participating in the final New Delhi Summit in September next year. More than 200 meetings are planned in over 50 cities across 32 different workstreams which will offer delegates and guests a glimpse of India’s rich cultural heritage. The minister stated that the ministry had put in place the Scheme of “Capacity Building for Service Providers” (CBSP) to provide education, training and certification to the tourism service providers at every level.