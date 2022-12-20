How can colour decide faith, caste? Baghel lashes out at Pathaan critics

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: Amid the controversy over the song of the upcoming Bollywood movie Pathaan, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lashed out at those who were seen protesting merely on the basis of saffron colour costume in the song Besharam Rang.

While differentiating the saffron colour clothes that one wears from those who adopted it by giving up everything in life, Baghel said, “The sadhus or sants who adopt saffron colour had sacrificed everything in their life. They renounced home, family, and society and then adopted the saffron robe. Now tell me what these Bajrangi goons who are going around wearing saffron have done for the people or society. They are rather engaged in extortion in the attire of saffron colour”, said the CM.

Recently the home minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra had expressed reservation over the colour of the clothing donned by Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in the song. Eventually, several right-wing leaders demanded a boycott of the movie. “The colour (of dress) shouldn’t be the basis of recognising anyone’s caste or religion”, Baghel opined.

Without naming the politicians who were former actors, the CM said that if the colour of attire remains in question, then what does the BJP have to say about their MLAs and MPs, who were heroes and danced with the filmy heroines wearing the dresses with saffron hues.

Judicial remand for CM’s aide extended till Jan 2

The special PMLA court on Monday extended the judicial remand of Saumya Chaurasia, deputy secretary in the Chhattisgarh CM secretariat, by 14 more days till January 2, 2023. She was earlier suspended by the state government following her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged money laundering case and subsequently sent to jail under judicial remand. “Based on the probe and the information secured so far, we have appealed to the court seeking extension of her judicial custody for 14 days,” said Saurabh Kumar, ED counsel.

