Jharkhand: Row over CM Soren’s remarks on woman’s murder

BJP stalled the House during the first day of the winter session of Jharkhand Assembly saying that the incident has crossed the limit of barbarism committed by people of a particular community.

Published: 20th December 2022 07:35 AM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s statement on the recent murder of a woman who was butchered by her husband sparked controversy on Monday. Soren was reacting over the incident where a man had chopped his second wife, belonging to a primitive tribal community, into 18 pieces allegedly for not accepting Islam as her religion merely a month after the marriage in Sahibganj.

“Sahibganj ki ghatna kya? Kya dilli me ghatna nahin ghati, kya Madhya Pradesh me ghatna nahin ghata, kya UP me ghatna nahin ghati… kahan nahin ghati hain. (What is the incident of Sahebganj? Didn’t the incident happen in Delhi, didn’t the incident happen in Madhya Pradesh, didn’t it happen in Uttar Pradesh…Where such incidents does not happen?),” asked Soren. 

Earlier, the BJP stalled the House during the first day of the winter session of Jharkhand Assembly saying that the incident has crossed the limit of barbarism committed by people of a particular community. BJP legislators demanded concrete steps by the state government to deter the rising morale of people of barbaric mentality.

Comments

